Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,992 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,776,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,639,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

