Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,803 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $116.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.