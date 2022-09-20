Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after buying an additional 550,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,937. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

