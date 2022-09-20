Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 2,733,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after buying an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,884 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,219. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

