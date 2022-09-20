Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,641. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.