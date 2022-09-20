Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 723,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,367. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

