Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 249,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,108. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 896,199 shares of company stock worth $66,145,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on K. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

