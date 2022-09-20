Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. 209,106 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

