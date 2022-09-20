Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 172,723 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $3,268,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $2,503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.