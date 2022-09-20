Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 2.9 %
Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 4,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
