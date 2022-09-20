Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Bancolombia Stock Up 0.7 %
CIB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. 19,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
