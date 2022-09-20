Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 718,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.