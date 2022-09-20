Bankroll Vault (VLT) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,848.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00153137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00276903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00748321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

