Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

