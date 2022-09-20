Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,257.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

BSFFF remained flat at $42.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

