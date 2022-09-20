Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.