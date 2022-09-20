Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Amundi increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,349,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 336,111 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 166,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

