Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.9 %

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

NYSE BLCO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 39,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

