Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $56,040.16 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $56,040.16 and $743.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00159536 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

