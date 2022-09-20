Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 11,135 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $87.09. 203,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

