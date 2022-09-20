Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 28,665 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,726. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

