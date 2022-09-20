Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. 83,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,942. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

