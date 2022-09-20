Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 128,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,821. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

