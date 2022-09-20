Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €400.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €400.00 ($408.16) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of HYQ traded down €8.70 ($8.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €159.90 ($163.16). The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 52-week high of €601.50 ($613.78). The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is €203.05 and its 200 day moving average is €255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

