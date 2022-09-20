Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE BIG opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $575.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -66.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Big Lots by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $785,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

