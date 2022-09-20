Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,178 ($14.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,364.24. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,168 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 316.41.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

