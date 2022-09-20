Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 123.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 299,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 165,509 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 751,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOT stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.