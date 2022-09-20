BitBall Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,905.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $382,755.71 and approximately $5,905.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

