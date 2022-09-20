BitSong Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One BitSong coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSong has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitSong has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $8,775.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSong Profile

BitSong launched on February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,036,980 coins and its circulating supply is 78,473,349 coins. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

