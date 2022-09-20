BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,726. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Further Reading

