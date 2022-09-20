Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.3 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

