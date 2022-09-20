Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKIGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

