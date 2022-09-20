Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Black Spade Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 29,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,085. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.