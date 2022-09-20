Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 314,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,970. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

