Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.30. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,934 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,479 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

