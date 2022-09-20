Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.30. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,934 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSM. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.