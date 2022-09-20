BlackPool Price Reaches $0.48 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00061188 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007376 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010742 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005486 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064953 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.
About BlackPool
BlackPool (CRYPTO:BPT) is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
