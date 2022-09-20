Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.