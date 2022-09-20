Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.