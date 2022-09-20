Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,348. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.