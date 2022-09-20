Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

BYPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

