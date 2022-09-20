Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 695,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,815. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.