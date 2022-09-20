Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 695,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,815. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.