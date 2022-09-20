Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.75.

Boralex Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE BLX opened at C$46.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 82.33. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Insider Transactions at Boralex

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

