BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) on Friday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

