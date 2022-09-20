Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

