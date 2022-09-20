Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. 1,069,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.