Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.12 and last traded at C$28.93. Approximately 58,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 67,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

