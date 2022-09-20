BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys $15,331.70 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,983,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

