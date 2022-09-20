BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

