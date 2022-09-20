BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

