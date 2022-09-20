BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BFI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Insider Transactions at BurgerFi International

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $254,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

