Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 2.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.14. 50,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,450. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.94.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

